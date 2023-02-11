Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $825.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $774.77.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.69.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

