Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

