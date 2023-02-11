Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

