Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 370 ($4.45) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

