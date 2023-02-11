Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $825.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $818.05 and its 200 day moving average is $774.77. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.69.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

