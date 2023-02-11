Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $774,627. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

