Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,230 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 399,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.79% of Foot Locker worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

NYSE FL opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

