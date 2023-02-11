Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

