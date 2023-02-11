FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

