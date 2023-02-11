FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

