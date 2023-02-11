FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$87.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.16.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.62%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
