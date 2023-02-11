FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.65.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$87.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

