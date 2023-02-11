FY2027 Earnings Estimate for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issued By HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.20 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

