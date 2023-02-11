FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Issued By HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.25) per share.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

TPST opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.