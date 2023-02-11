Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $14.00. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 83,090 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 800,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 57.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 383,653 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

