Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $14.00. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 83,090 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.56.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
