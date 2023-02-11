Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

