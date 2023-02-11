Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,895 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.56% of Gray Television worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GTN opened at $11.53 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.