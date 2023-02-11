Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $129,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.