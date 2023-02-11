Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Grupo Bimbo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

