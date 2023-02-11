Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

