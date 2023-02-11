Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

