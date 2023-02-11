HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576,234 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,075,000 after purchasing an additional 793,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

