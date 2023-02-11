Head-To-Head Contrast: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) vs. Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.71 $234.83 million $2.75 13.15

Risk & Volatility

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition.

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 5.31% 14.01% 5.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 1 7 2 0 2.10

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Data Knights Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

