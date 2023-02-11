Head to Head Review: Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) vs. Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Meta Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $2.33 billion 0.08 $34.37 million $6.89 1.99 Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunlands Technology Group and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 26.45% -78.11% 24.77% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Meta Data on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

