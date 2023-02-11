Head to Head Survey: Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) vs. Its Competitors

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -3,075.25 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,109.24

Analyst Recommendations

Nocopi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nocopi Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 738 3836 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies peers beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

