Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $121,461,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 288.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,403,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,784,519 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.