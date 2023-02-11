Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,925,000 after acquiring an additional 542,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after acquiring an additional 393,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after acquiring an additional 692,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.