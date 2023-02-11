HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of HomeStreet worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $517.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $52.95.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

