Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $31,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

