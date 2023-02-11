IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 124 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after buying an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $534.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

