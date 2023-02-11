IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,395 Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS LQDI opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

