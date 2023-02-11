IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 15,710 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 31,420.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,018,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $42.03 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

