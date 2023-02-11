IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 339 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $338.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

