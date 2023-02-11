IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 437 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

