IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 639 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.45.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

