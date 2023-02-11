IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.5 %

Rollins stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rollins

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.