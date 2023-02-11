IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1,339.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Research LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TELUS by 80.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 734,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 327,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,421,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.