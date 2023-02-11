IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $192,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 8.8 %

YINN stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

