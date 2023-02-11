IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $183.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $7,485,630 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

