IFP Advisors Inc Buys 134 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $368.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.09. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

