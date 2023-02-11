IFP Advisors Inc Buys 15,710 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 31,420.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $42.03 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.