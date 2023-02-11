IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,882 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

