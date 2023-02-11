IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,007 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

