IFP Advisors Inc Buys 215 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $427.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.