IFP Advisors Inc Buys 64 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $735.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

