IFP Advisors Inc Buys 912 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $239.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.17.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.