IFP Advisors Inc Buys 944 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 76.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 335.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 157,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NS opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NS. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.