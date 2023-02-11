IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 132,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

IAT opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $66.67.

