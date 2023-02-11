IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after acquiring an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.