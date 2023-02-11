IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.96 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

