IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $458.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $610.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

